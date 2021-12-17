Anoto's CEO resigns and is replaced by Joonhee Won

English Swedish

Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or “the Company”) announces that the Company's CEO Perry Ha is leaving Anoto for personal reasons with immediate effect. The Board has appointed Joonhee Won, who was the previous CEO of the Company, as the new CEO. Perry Ha’s decision to leave the position of CEO also means that he is leaving the Board of Anoto, which he has been a part of since 2016.

"As Joonhee Won has agreed to take over the helm as CEO again, Parry Ha’s resignation will have minimal effects. No one knows the company's operations and products better than Joonhee and given the interest that the company is currently experiencing from the market, I believe that this change will benefit Anoto. With that said, I want to thank Perry for his many years of service for the company, especially for his efforts this year," says Jörgen Durban, Chairman of the Board of Anoto.

"Although I left Anoto in April this year, I have been working in close cooperation with Perry and I am fully updated on issues. We have several interesting developments at Anoto and I welcome the challenge to make it succeed," says Joonhee Won.





