Global Cell Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Report 2028

The progress in the medical field has always pushed the development of novel therapies which can benefit a large number of patients. These advancements and continuous research and development activities have led to introduction of novel gene therapies in the treatment of several disorders. The basic idea of gene therapy is to introduce genetic materials into cells to replace mutated genes or to produce an advantageous protein. It includes both in vivo (i.e., intravenous administration of a viral vector carrying a gene for a missing or faulty protein) and ex vivo (i.e., genetic manipulation of harvested cells before administering them to the patient) approaches.

Till date, a cocktail of gene therapy products based on both the approaches have entered the market, and more than 1500 product candidates which are being evaluated in clinical trials. Considering the current pace of research, it has been analyzed that coming years will witness new products launches which will further boost the growth of market. In 2020, viral vector fragments have dominated the market owing to presence of wide range of vectors including Lentivirus, Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV), RetroVirus and Gamma RetroVirus to convey gene therapy drugs.

Recently, cell based gene therapies have gained momentum in the market. Cell based gene therapies offer several advantages over traditional delivery methods including minimal immune response, tissue directed therapy, high selectivity, and enhanced potency of the drug. The rapid approval of Abecma as first cell-based gene therapy for adults with multiple myeloma is expected to drive the growth of market. Apart from this, several other cell based gene therapies including Kymriah, Tecartus, Yescarta, and Breyanzi have also entered the market and have shown robust sales.

Keeping in mind their high specificity in targeting the disease, several pharmaceutical giants have developed a strong clinical pipeline of gene therapy products which is used to target various therapeutic indications including respiratory syncytial virus-mediated lower respiratory tract disease, knee osteoarthritis, neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration, hemophilia A, hemophilia B and different cancers. For instance, FDA has recently granted priority review for Zynteglo, which is novel gene therapy for the rare blood disorder beta-thalassemia. Apart from this, initial results from Spark Therapeutics investigational gene therapy, SPK-8011 has shown to increase the levels of factor VIII (FVIII), the missing clotting protein in hemophilia A.

The global gene therapy market is anticipated to grow with high growth rates during the forecast period. The market is benefited from a number of significant acquisitions in recent years, with particular focus from big pharmaceutical companies. For instance, Novartis acquired AveXis, which developed the gene therapy Zolgensma, Roche acquired Spark Therapeutics, the company behind Luxturna, a gene therapy for inherited blindness, and Japanese pharma giant Astellas acquired US gene therapy biotech Audentes Therapeutics. The huge investment by pharmaceutical giants in this sector will also propel the growth of market during the forecast period. Other key players in the global market include Celgene, Bluebird Bio, Pfizer, Merck, AdaptImmune Therapeutics, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Regionally, US held the biggest offer in 2020, representing almost 50% of the market which is mainly due to increase incidences of disease, presence of key players, huge investment in research and development, and rising awareness among population. In addition, US government has also developed several reimbursement policies which aim to reduce the cost of treatment and thus increases their adoption in market. In Asia-Pacific counties including China, Taiwan, Japan, India, and others, the market for gene therapy is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period which is mainly attributed to large population base and rising investment by the developers and consumers in educating themselves for advanced medicinal therapies.

