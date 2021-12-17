CD233 Inhibitors Clinical Trials Market Opportunity Insight 2028

Delhi, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CD233 Inhibitors Trials Intelligence Report Highlights:

Global CD233 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

Clinical Approaches to Target CD233 Inhibitors

Role of CD233 Inhibitors in Cancer, Autoimmune Disorders

Number of CD233 Inhibitors Drug In Trials

CD233 Inhibitors Approved Patent Insight

CD233 Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Global CD233 Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

Immune checkpoints are critical regulatory pathways of the immune system which finely tune the response to biological threats. Among them, the CD-28/CTLA4 and PD-1/PD-L1 axes play a key role in tumor immune escape and are well-established targets of cancer immunotherapy. Several drugs targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 receptors have entered the markets which are indicated for the management of wide range of cancers. The robust response of immune checkpoint inhibitors have gained considerable interest among pharmaceutical companies to develop more efficient inhibitors which can be used in combination with these immune checkpoints to enhance efficacy and overcome the tumor resistance in solid tumors and other malignancies.

The better understanding about the tumor microenvironment has led to identification of CD233 immunoreceptor. Lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3 or CD223) is another promising immune checkpoint receptor which physiologically suppresses T-cell activation and cytokine secretion. CD223 is a single transmembrane protein with three Ig extracellular domains that is expressed on activated CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, Tregs, B cells, natural killer (NK), and dendritic cells. Further studies have also demonstrated that combined blockade of PD-1/PD-L1 and CD33 helps to overcome the resistance and have shown enhanced cytotoxic effect on tumor cells. The promising results have led to introduction of several CD33 targeting drugs in clinical development.

At present, researchers have employed two main approaches directed against CD223 which are being investigated in different phases of clinical trials including a LAG-3-Ig fusion protein (IMP321 or eftilagimod alpha) and therapeutic monoclonal antibodies which target CD223. Currently, the market is mainly concentrated with monoclonal antibodies which are mainly due to their high target ability and specificity towards the cancer cells. For instance, first developed anti-CD223 antibody (BMS-986016 or relatlimab) with nivolumab in unresectable/metastatic melanoma patients showed promising activity in terms of objective response and disease control rates in patients who were not responsive to previous anti-PD-1 monotherapy. In contrast, a few bispecific antibodies targeting CD223 and other immune receptors have also been developed but are present in scarce.

The field of CD223 checkpoint inhibitor therapy is currently unexplored and the advancement in the field of science and the extensive efforts by researchers will ultimately led to the development of novel therapies in cancer. As of now, researchers have identified two approaches to target CD223, but it is believed that several approaches and combinational therapies will pave their way in development of CD223 targeting drugs in coming years, which will further propel the growth of market. The market for CD223 targeting drugs is highly competitive and consists of several major players including Bristol Myers Squibb, Sympogen, Novartis, Macrogeneics, Merck, and others. These companies have invested huge amount in research and development sector and have also adopted strategic alliances including collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures to maintain their position in market.

Presently, the global CD223 inhibitors market is still at very nascent stage owing to no drug approval but it is anticipated that the market will grow with high CAGR rates during the forecast period. It is expected that several drugs will enter the market in next 3-5 years, which will propel the growth of the market. According to geography, it is expected that North America will dominate the global CD223 inhibitor market which is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of cancer and increasing investments by government and non-government organizations for development of targeted therapy. The rising awareness among the population and high adoption rates of novel therapies in this region will further drive the market in this region. Apart from this, Europe is projected to be second dominant region during the forecasted period owing to increase incidence of cancer coupled with greater adoption rates of advanced therapeutics.

