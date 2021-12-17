Atlantic Petroleum – Orlando Field Production Update

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2021-12-17 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ Copenhagen: ATLA DKK) ) announces an Orlando field production update following the disclosure of production information from the Licence Operator under the terms of the associated Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Decipher Energy.



Orlando Field Production Update

The Licence Operator, Tailwind Energy Chinook Ltd, has advised Atlantic Petroleum that due to issues with the completion equipment in the Orlando well, production is currently shut in until a workover is performed.

Tailwind is planning a workover for Q3 2022

Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company currently has subsidiaries and offices in the UK. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.: 8/2021

Issued: 17-12-2021

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O.Box 1228

FO-110 Torshavn

Faroe Islands