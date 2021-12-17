17 December 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

(1) WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 2X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B94QKC83)

(2) WISDOMTREE FTSE 100 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B88D2999)

(3) WISDOMTREE FTSE 250 2X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B94QKJ52)





(TOGETHER THE “GBP LIBOR AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

(4) WISDOMTREE FTSE MIB 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00B8NB3063)

(5) WISDOMTREE FTSE MIB 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00B873CW36)

(TOGETHER THE “EONIA AFFECTED SECURITIES” AND TOGETHER WITH THE GBP LIBOR AFFECTED SECURITIES, THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 2 November 2021.

The Index Provider in respect of the Affected Securities is FTSE Russell (the “Affected Securities Index Provider”).

The Issuer wishes to notify holders of the Affected Securities that it has been notified by the Affected Securities Index Provider that in consideration of the upcoming discontinuation of:

(1) GBP London Interbank Offered Rate (GBP LIBOR), the Affected Securities Index Provider on 22 November 2021 switched the rate used in the Index of the GBP LIBOR Affected Products from GBP LIBOR to Sterling OverNight Index Average (SONIA); and





(2) Euro OverNight Index Average (EONIA), the Affected Securities Index Provider will on 3 January 2022 switch the rate used in the Index of the EONIA Affected Products from EONIA to Euro Short-Term Rate (€STR), introduced by the ECB;





The Issuer refers holders of the Affected Securities to the following document issued by the Affected Securities Index Provider in respect of the Affected Securities: https://research.ftserussell.com/products/downloads/FTSE_Daily_Leveraged_Indices.pdf

The Issuer refers holders of the Affected Securities to the Risk Factors set out on page 19 (The actions of the Index Sponsor, including any change in the composition or discontinuance of an Index, could adversely affect the market value of the ETP Securities referencing such Index) and page 35 (Regulation and reform of benchmarks, including LIBOR, EURIBOR and other interest rate, commodity, foreign exchange rate and other type of benchmarks) in the Prospectus.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com