Statkraft AS – Commercial paper issue

Statkraft AS has today made a commercial paper issue of NOK 5 billion, coupon 1.00%. The commercial paper matures 21 March 2022.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).
