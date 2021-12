English Norwegian

Since North Atlantic Seafood Forum has been postponed to 21.-23. June 2022, SalMar has decided to move its date for Capital Markets Day to 28.-29. June 2022.

Save the date and more information and link for registration will be communicated at a later notice.

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of IR

Tel: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.