OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

17 December 2021

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 133,350 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("shares") were issued and allotted on 17 December 2021 at a price of 112.1p per share, equivalent to the current NAV of 105.9p grossed up by 5.5% (as set out in the Prospectus dated 21 October 2021).

These shares were issued pursuant to an Offer for Subscription to raise up to £125 million, with an over-allotment facility of £75 million, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 tax years.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 7 January 2022.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now 1,279,383,884. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800