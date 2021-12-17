Netcompany - Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement

No. 27/2021

17 January 2021

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., regarding their direct holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. has today informed the Company, that SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc. as of 15 December 2021 directly holds 2,499,349 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK1 corresponding to 4.9987% of the total share capital. The holding of shares at the previous notification was 5.26%.

Capital Research and Management Company holds the voting rights to the shares.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

