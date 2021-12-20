Company Announcement No 34/2021
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|20 December 2021
Dear Sirs
Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 50
Sydbank’s share buyback programme of DKK 250m which was resumed on 4 October 2021 and scheduled to end on or before 30 December 2021 has been completed. Under the programme 1,289,000 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 250m during the period up to termination.
The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value
(DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent announcement
|1,183,000
|228,414,380.00
|13 December 2021
14 December 2021
15 December 2021
16 December 2021
17 December 2021
|20,000
20,000
20,000
15,000
31,000
|208.96
207.14
205.52
207.45
205.25
|4,179,200.00
4,142,800.00
4,110,400.00
3,111,750.00
6,362,750.00
|Total over week 50
|106,000
|21,906,900.00
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m
1,289,000
250,321,280.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,812,000 own shares, equal to 2.16% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment