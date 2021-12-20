English Danish

























20 December 2021

Sydbank A/S share buyback programme completed – transactions in week 50

Sydbank’s share buyback programme of DKK 250m which was resumed on 4 October 2021 and scheduled to end on or before 30 December 2021 has been completed. Under the programme 1,289,000 own shares were repurchased at a transaction value of approx DKK 250m during the period up to termination.

The purpose of the share buyback programme was to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme was executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.



The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

Number

of shares VWAP



Gross value

(DKK) Accumulated, most recent announcement 1,183,000 228,414,380.00 13 December 2021

14 December 2021

15 December 2021

16 December 2021

17 December 2021 20,000

20,000

20,000

15,000

31,000 208.96

207.14

205.52

207.45

205.25 4,179,200.00

4,142,800.00

4,110,400.00

3,111,750.00

6,362,750.00 Total over week 50 106,000 21,906,900.00 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme of DKK 250m



1,289,000



250,321,280.00



All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and the Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,812,000 own shares, equal to 2.16% of the Bank’s share capital.



Yours sincerely



Karen Frøsig Bjarne Larsen

CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment