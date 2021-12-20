Irish Continental Group plc (“the Company”)

Directorate Change

The Company announces that Brian O’Kelly, having served 9 years as a non-executive Director has retired as a Director of the Company with effect from 17 December 2021.

John B. McGuckian, Chairman, on behalf of the Company and the Board, thanks Brian for his valued input over the past 9 years which has contributed greatly to the development of the Company and wishes him well for the future.

Dublin

20th December 2021

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, CEO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, CFO Tel +353 1 607 5628 Email: info@icg.ie

Q4 Public Relations Tel +353 1 475 1444 Email: press@q4pr.ie