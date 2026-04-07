Annual Financial Report

 | Source: Irish Continental Group Plc Irish Continental Group Plc

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC ("ICG")

7 April 2026

Replacement Announcement

Publication of the 2025 Annual Report

ICG announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 (“2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements”) has been published today and is available to view and download from the Company’s website (including in ESEF compliant format) at https://icg.ie/investors/reports-and-presentations/.

The 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

Euronext Dublin:  https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements has been posted today to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications.

END
_________________________________________________________________________________

Enquiries:

Eamonn Rothwell, Chief Executive Officer               Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

David Ledwidge, Chief Financial Officer                   Tel: +353 1 607 5628 Email: investorrelations@icg.ie

_________________________________________________________________________________

Media enquiries:            


 

Q4 Public Relations                                                    Tel: +353 1 475 1444    Email: press@q4pr.ie


 


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