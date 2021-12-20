Hopebridge Clinicians Break Down What the Increased Prevalence of Autism in Children Means for Families

Indianapolis, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the recent update that the rate of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has increased to 1 in 44 children in the United States, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers urges parents to be proactive and aware of the symptoms, rather than concerned.

From an analysis data gathered in 2018 from 11 states, the reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the prevalence of the ASD diagnosis in 8-year-old children grew more than 22% in two years (up from 1 in 54 in 2016).

“At first glance, these new statistics may seem shocking, but it’s important to note that the rate increase was likely due to stronger identification that stems from improved awareness and access to diagnostic services,” said licensed clinical psychologist, Amaurita Kanai, at Hopebridge, which provides pediatric autism services. “The heightened presence and efforts of autism organizations, advocates and clinicians have played a significant role in getting information about ASD directly into the hands of the public, putting parents in a better place to request evaluations alongside their pediatricians.”

The CDC also estimates that children were 50% more likely to be diagnosed with autism by age 4 in 2018 than they were in 2014. This illustrates that early identification has dramatically improved over recent years, though providers like Hopebridge believe progress is still necessary to get children the support they need during their key developmental years.

This is especially true within some specific communities, as there were disparities in the prevalence of medical diagnoses between states and ethnic groups. Though autism occurs among all racial, ethnic and socioeconomic groups, the number of Hispanic children with an autism diagnosis was found to be lower than that of White or Black children in several areas. This is evidence that the identification and support efforts may need to be increased so all children receive the care and opportunities they deserve.

Hopebridge recommends families learn from and act on this new data by seeking answers around any questions they have related to their children’s development. Parents and caregivers should equip themselves with the signs of autism so their challenges and behaviors can be evaluated through a formal diagnostic assessment, should any concerns arise. Some of the common early symptoms of autism include:

An absence of smiles or avoidance of eye contact;

Lack of communication skills;

Preference of alone time over playing with other children;

Negative behaviors sparked by change in route or routine;

Sensory challenges related to lights, sounds, smells, textures and tastes;

Repetitive behaviors, such as hand-flapping, spinning or vocal stimming;

Restricted interests;

Regression of skills.

Not only do the CDC reports display the importance of identification, but they underscore the growing need for additional autism services like Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA therapy), speech therapy and occupational therapy to further support these children and their families.

“In many areas across the country, parents wait months to receive a diagnosis for their child, and once they get it, they then must wait even longer to get them into therapy,” said Hopebridge Director of ABA Clinical Quality Assurance Melissa Chevalier. “With the increased prevalence of autism, the need for behavior analysts, speech pathologists and occupational therapists is greater now than ever, so Hopebridge aims to expand access to early intervention services by developing its therapy teams from within.”

As part of this effort, Hopebridge offers a Behavior Analyst Fellowship (BAF) Program for prospective Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) and a Fieldwork Experience Program for students on paths to become Speech-Language Pathologists (SLP) and Registered Occupational Therapists (OTR). Other career advancement and continuing education opportunities are available to not only to help its more than 4,300 employees develop their skill sets, but also to provide more access to care for patients.

In addition to the need for better access to services, providers like Hopebridge also use these reports to understand if and how services should evolve. For example, the CDC findings show that while the rate of autism diagnoses increased, the proportion of children with ASD who also have an intellectual disability decreased. Though there is still variability among racial groups that the CDC intends to address through research (since there was a higher ratio of intellectual disability among Black children than White children), the data across the board suggests that more children with higher IQs are no longer having their diagnoses overlooked, which may have occurred in the past.

In an effort to continue creating better healthcare outcomes and standardized measurement, Hopebridge, along with other providers and international autism experts, have implemented the International Consortium for Health Outcomes Measurement’s (ICHOM) standardized Autism Spectrum Disorder Standard Set (ASDSS). The rollout of this set marks an important, proactive step towards promoting data quality and availability across the industry. The ASDSS will strengthen autism care and provide a cohesive set of standards that ICHOM will implement globally. For more on how Hopebridge how the launch of ICHOM’s Standard Set advances autism therapy and benefits Hopebridge patients, visit https://bit.ly/3qdsSXA.

“If you look at Applied Behavior Analysis now versus when I first started working in the field in 2003, you can see how therapy has morphed. In the past, we mostly saw kids with significant delays and behaviors who were older. Now we’re seeing different intellectual abilities in the children we work with and can make adjustments to therapy, as needed, to accommodate them,” said Chevalier.

As one of the largest autism therapy providers in the nation, Hopebridge serves children and families through its interdisciplinary, pediatric therapy options that include ABA, occupational therapy, speech therapy and feeding therapy. For more information about ASD and the center-based and in-home service options Hopebridge offers to support the autism community, visit hopebridge.com.

To schedule a diagnostic assessment or therapy evaluation at one of Hopebridge’s more than 100 center locations around the country, fill out the form at hopebridge.com/contact.

