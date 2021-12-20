Destination XL Group, Inc. Appoints Retail Veteran Carmen R. Bauza to Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today that on Friday, December 17th, it appointed Carmen R. Bauza, 59, to the Company’s Board of Directors. She will serve as a director until the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, at which time she will stand for re-election. With her appointment, the size of the Company’s Board of Directors is seven members. Ms. Bauza is currently on the board of managers for privately-owned retailer Claire’s Stores Inc.



“We are excited to welcome Carmen to the board,” said President and CEO Harvey S. Kanter. “She will bring her expertise gathered over 30 years in retail focused on growth opportunities at Walmart, HSN and Fanatics. Carmen’s extensive retail experience will help us as we continue to serve the Big + Tall man wherever he wants to shop: on DXL.com, the App or in one of our stores nationwide.”

Ms. Bauza was born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and graduated from Seton Hill University, a private university in Pennsylvania, with a Bachelor of Science degree in fashion merchandising. In addition to the companies referenced above, earlier in her career, Ms. Bauza also held positions at Disney and Five Below. She has also served on several boards, including Walmart de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V (WMMVY), a $30B division of Walmart, Inc. Ms. Bauza has received numerous prestigious awards, including Latina Executive of the Year from Latina Style magazine; Top Women in Chain Pharmacy, from Drug Store News; Abriendo Puertas para Mujeres (Opening Doors for Women) Award from the Committee of Hispanic Children and Families of NYC; and Most Influential Woman of the Year from Mass Market Retailer.

