PhenixFIN Corporation Announces September 30, 2021 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the “Company”), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total investment income of $4.4 million; net investment income of $1.1 million

$69.4 million in cash and cash equivalents on September 30, 2021

Net asset value of $143.7 million, or $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021 vs. $55.30 per share as of September 30, 2020

141,700 shares repurchased for an aggregate purchase price of $5.9 million during the fourth quarter

Launched FlexFIN, LLC, an asset-based lending business engaged in the gem and jewelry industry.

Subsequent Event

On November 15, 2021, PhenixFIN issued $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: PFXNZ)

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“In our first three quarters as being an internally managed BDC we have made appreciable progress on repositioning the portfolio as we continue to be focused on optimizing the long-term value of PhenixFIN.”

Since January 1, 2021 we have monetized 13 positions and deployed capital into 16 new investments.

During the fourth quarter, we launched FlexFIN, LLC, a partnership with Kwiat & Fred Leighton to provide alternative financing to the gem and jewelry industry. The partnership is intended to leverage Kwiat’s rich 115-year history and network within the gem and jewelry industry. We believe this new business affords us the opportunity to generate higher-yielding, risk adjusted returns within the multi-billion-dollar jewelry industry.

In addition, as of September 30, 2021, the Company had a net capital loss carryforward of $490 million. “We are focused on implementing strategies seeking to increase our NAV and optimize the value of our tax attributes,” added Mr. Lorber.

On January 11, 2021, the Company announced that the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program authorizing up to $15 million in share repurchases. Under the share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase from time to time its common stock in open market or other transactions, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. Under this program, 206,488 shares were repurchased through September 30, 2021 at a weighted average share price of $39.73/share.

Selected Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, investment income totaled $4.4 million, of which $2.4 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $1.9 million was attributable to fee income.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total net expenses were $3.3 million and total net investment income was $1.1 million.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $4.0 million and net change in unrealized depreciation of $12.1 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of September 30, 2021, the fair value of the Company’s investment portfolio totaled $151.6 million and consisted of 42 portfolio companies.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 9 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $13.9 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $69.4 million in cash and $77.8 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $92,214,167 and $117,360,954, respectively) $ 84,152,678 $ 114,321,948 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $75,963,427 and $92,898,755, respectively) 57,595,245 84,873,023 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $39,490,097 and $117,874,821, respectively) 9,891,860 47,548,578 Total Investments at fair value 151,639,783 246,743,549 Cash and cash equivalents 69,433,256 56,522,148 Receivables: Fees receivable 1,872,700 119,028 Interest receivable 371,576 624,524 Paydown receivable 292,015 - Dividends receivable 81,211 - Other assets 1,401,746 2,093,559 Total Assets $ 225,092,287 $ 306,102,808 Liabilities: Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $412,795 and $905,624, respectively) $ 77,434,005 $ 150,960,662 Due to broker 1,586,000 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,416,524 2,108,225 Due to affiliates 280,323 53,083 Administrator expenses payable 67,920 156,965 Management and incentive fees payable - 1,392,022 Interest and fees payable - 801,805 Deferred revenue - 10,529 Other liabilities 613,534 - Total Liabilities 81,398,306 155,483,291 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,517,221 and 2,723,709 common shares outstanding, respectively 2,517 2,724 Capital in excess of par value 688,866,642 672,381,617 Total distributable earnings (loss) (545,175,178 ) (521,764,824 ) Total Net Assets 143,693,981 150,619,517 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 225,092,287 $ 306,102,808 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 57.08 $ 55.30

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations