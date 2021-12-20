Fabletics Co-Founder Kate Hudson Announces Transition to Advisory Role

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eight years after co-founding and serving as the public face of Fabletics, Fabletics Co-Founders Kate Hudson, Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler today announced Hudson’s long-planned transition from principal face of the brand to an advisory role. Since its founding in 2013, Fabletics has been the industry-defining leader in activewear through its mission to build a lifestyle company centered on inclusivity and community. Eight years since its inception, the Company has built a loyal community of over 2 million active members, globally expanding its product category offerings in women and men’s activewear, opening community focused retail stores, and more. As the company charts its next chapter and continued growth, Kate will continue to bring her expertise to Fabletics as a strategic advisor and remains a shareholder in the company.



“When we first started out, the challenge was to build a successful company which filled the void in the market for premium quality, fashion-forward activewear at affordable prices, while staying true to our social values of inclusivity and community building, promoting a healthy lifestyle and sustainability,” said Hudson. “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished. How we have grown Fabletics—with more product categories and collaborations, expansion into menswear, retail stores, a fitness app, international expansion, all while becoming more sustainable and eco-friendly—is truly incredible. As my role becomes less focused on being in front of the camera to becoming more of a strategic advisor, my passion for and investment in our mission is as strong as day one.”

Today, Fabletics has achieved massive success as a global lifestyle brand that’s attracted a fervent community. Launched as a US-based eCommerce platform, Fabletics' innovative VIP membership model currently serves 2.3 million engaged members. Fabletics has expanded far beyond digital, operating 73 tech-enabled retail stores across the United States, as well as both a mobile shopping app and its Fabletics FIT app. The Company also operates eCommerce sites in eight western European countries, and two European stores in Berlin and London.

“Together with Kate’s inspiration and vision, we reimagined the entire activewear category,” said Adam Goldenberg, Chief Executive Officer of Fabletics. “Fabletics has become a category-leading brand with more than two million members and a promising future ahead. I am very proud of the company that we have built with Kate and am thankful for her continued dedication to the brand.”

In addition to Fabletics, Hudson continues to incubate and build mission driven start-ups including IN BLOOM and King St. Vodka. Hudson’s charitable and humanitarian affiliations include the United Nations World Food Programme, The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of women and children and education around the world.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013, Fabletics brings the fashion-house approach into the activewear space by fusing style-centric designs with high-performance technology. Driven by its innovative VIP membership program serving over 2 million loyal members, Fabletics has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every walk of life. The brand’s spirit of inclusivity guides its foundational belief that everyone and every body deserves to look and feel their best. New women’s styles drop every week in sizes XXS-4X, and men’s styles drop every month in sizes XS-XXL. Fabletics has also launched a series of successful partnerships, including their widely popular, limited-edition capsule collections in collaboration with iconic talents such as actor and comedian Kevin Hart, artist and actor, Demi Lovato, actress, producer and entertainer, Liza Koshy, actor, Vanessa Hudgens, and actor, dancer, and author, Maddie Ziegler. See and shop the collections in the US, Canada, most of Europe and at the brand’s 75 state-of-the-art retail stores. To experience the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more, visit fabletics.com. Fabletics is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is a Golden Globe Award winner and Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, entrepreneur, and bestselling author. She is best known for her roles in “Almost Famous,” “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” and “Bride Wars,” which she also produced and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in “Music.” ‎In 2013, Kate co-founded Fabletics, a global active-lifestyle brand with a mission to offer premium activewear at an accessible price, available online and in Fabletics retail stores. She is an ambassador for WW and recently introduced her own gluten-free, non-GMO vodka, King St., crafted with alkaline water and 7x distilled inspired by memories of Kate’s former home on King Street in New York City. Kate continues to expand her wellness empire with her new line of all-natural holistic nutritional supplements, INBLOOM. Kate became a New York Times bestselling author in 2013, with her first book Pretty Happy: Healthy Ways to Love Your Body, which was published by HarperCollins/Dey Street Books and her second book Pretty Fun: Creating & Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition in 2017. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, host the podcast, “Sibling Revelry.” Kate’s many charitable and humanitarian affiliations include The Hawn Foundation’s MindUP program, the United Nations World Food Programme, Baby2Baby, Operation Smile, and numerous other organizations dedicated to protecting the rights and well-being of women and children and education around the world. She recently starred opposite Octavia Spencer in the Apple TV+ series, “Truth Be Told,” and will be seen next in Ana Lily Amirpour’s mystery thriller “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon,” the film adaptation of the novel “Shriver'' and the highly-anticipated Netflix sequel, “Knives Out 2.”

