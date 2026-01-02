Making Moves. Fabletics Drops First-Ever Athlete-Curated Collection with Cincinnati Football Star Ja’Marr Chase

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, launches its exclusive inaugural collection with football superstar and Cincinnati’s #1 wide receiver, Ja’Marr Chase. As the brand’s first official ambassadorship with a professional athlete, Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase is pushing the boundaries of the standard athlete partnership model and marks an evolution of the brand’s men’s division since its inception in 2020. Chase’s shift to Fabletics reflects a growing trend where athletes and creators are seeking partnerships that foster creativity and collaboration to chart a new path.

“In partnership with Ja’Marr, we’re ushering in a new era for Fabletics and how we disrupt men’s apparel,” said Fabletics co-founder Don Ressler. “This collaboration is about the intersection of peak performance, something that Ja’Marr embodies on and off the field, and unmistakable personal style. It’s a combination that, yet again, sets Fabletics apart from the pack – bringing bold confidence, unique innovation, and unmatched quality to the category.”

“As an athlete, what I wear is not only a reflection of my personal style, but a testament to the importance of how I move on the field, in the gym, and in all aspects of my life,” said Chase. “Fabletics has allowed me to create a collection that’s not only about looking bold 24/7, but how fashion and performance go hand-in-hand in helping build your confidence in being the best.”

The collection, which boasts the symbolic tagline “Chasing No One,” takes inspiration from Chase’s dynamic lifestyle and features versatile and fashionable pieces that can support the modern man no matter where his journey takes him. Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase is a two-part collection, with the first half now available, followed by the second half dropping the first week of February.

The first collection includes tried-and-true pieces from Fabletics Men’s fan-favorite line, “The One” – a natural connection for Chase with his nickname, ‘Uno.’ It will also feature new limited-edition graphic tees and hoodies co-created with Chase. The custom designs, inspired by Chase, include a tribute to his roots with a magnolia, his hometown’s state flower, as well as a secondary design that’s meant to feel fast, bold, and high energy like his playing style. This collection is also the debut of DNA, a new uniquely Fabletics design silhouette, featured on the Go-To Oversized Hoodie and Go-To Sweatpant . DNA is engineered directly from the arch of Fabletics’ iconic “F” logo – an evolution of the brand’s legacy that looks to blend fashion with form – to create gear that not only looks good, but is proven at the highest level and wear tested by Chase himself.

As part of the February drop, Fabletics will debut GridTech, a new proprietary fabric that offers warmth without the weight to support peak performance and recovery to keep up with Chase’s training regimen. The GridTech pieces, including the GridTech Jogger and GridTech Quarter Zip Hoodie, lock in enough heat to keep muscles loose, while remaining breathable the second one starts to sweat – the sweet spot for the ultimate performance set.

The Fabletics x Ja’Marr Chase collection also features some of the brand’s best-selling and most versatile men’s pieces, including The One Jogger , The One Short , The Training Day Beanie , The Effortless Tee , The Don Cruiser Jacket and The Convertible Travel Bag .

Chase joins Kevin Hart as the newest face of Fabletics Men. Launched in 2020, Fabletics Men serves a singular mission to cater to men with the five “Fs” – fashion, fit, function, fabric, and fun. Today, Fabletics Men is a $300 million dollar business, with an assortment of products that cater to all aspects of a man’s life; from working out to working in an office, playing sports, and hanging out.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 100 state-of-the-art retail stores.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

