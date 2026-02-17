Fabletics Taps Keke Palmer to Bring It-Girl Confidence to New Collection

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabletics , the world’s most fashionable, high-performance activewear brand, announces its inaugural collection in partnership with celebrated actress, singer, and TV personality Keke Palmer. Focusing on the brand’s signature PowerHold pieces, the Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection combines high-fashion and function to keep you looking and feeling fresh in and out of the gym.

Inspired by Palmer’s infectious personality and personal wellness practices, the collection centers on PowerHold, the brand’s proprietary fabric designed with maximum compression to flatter figures and hold you in without holding you back. Like PowerHold, Palmer embodies effortless confidence and style both in her on-screen and on-mat appearances, as a self-proclaimed Pilates powerhouse who continues to champion how the practice not only supports her physically, but mentally.

“I’m always moving—between Pilates, work, and mom life—so I need pieces that can support me throughout my day. What I love about Fabletics is that it doesn’t make you choose between style and function; the clothes not only look great, but are made to move with you, hold you, and help you feel strong and supported wherever the day takes you. This collection is accessible, inclusive, and designed for women who want to feel confident and supported all day long—and look damn good doing it.”

Featuring 17 pieces, the Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection is rooted in a vibrant and energetic color palette reflective of Palmer’s exuberant personality. New to the collection is bold color blocking stripes, a design technique featured on the On-The-Go PowerHold High-Waisted Leggings and Principal Bras, as well as the addition of discreetly designed pockets for the PowerHold leggings that are invisible to spot, but highly effective and useful. Designed with layering in mind that can seamlessly transition from Pilates to pick-up and barre to brunch, the collection also features cozy new jackets, including the Teddy Half Zip, Everyday Bomber and Year Round Terry Off-the-Shoulder Sweatshirt along with stylish jumpsuits, dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories.

“As a designer, it’s easy to find inspiration in someone like Keke—she has undeniable charm, while also radiating strength, positivity, and beauty,” said Kate Williams, Fabletics’ Vice President of Women’s Design. “This collection speaks to her personality brought to life through Fabletics’ beloved PowerHold designs—the perfect combination for any woman who is looking to dominate her day in and out of her workout.”

The Fabletics x Keke Palmer collection is size-inclusive, with available sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, and prices will range from $12.95 to $139.95 USD. Starting this Thursday, February 19, the pieces will be available for purchase online at and in Fabletics stores nationwide.

About Fabletics

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in El Segundo, CA, Fabletics is the world’s largest digitally native activewear brand*, fusing style-centric design with cutting-edge technology to deliver fashionable, high-performance active lifewear at an accessible price. Powered by its proprietary Fashion OS tech platform and an innovative VIP membership program, Fabletics offers a uniquely personalized shopping experience to its more than 3 million active customers. The brand has evolved activewear beyond the gym into every aspect of daily life—championing confidence, inclusivity, and self-expression for everyone and every body. Fabletics collections are available online in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, and in person at over 100 state-of-the-art retail stores.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Based on total global retail sales in the calendar year 2020 from custom research conducted in October 2021.

