20 DECEMBER 2021

NORTHERN 2 VCT PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Northern 2 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 17 December 2021 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 72,920 ordinary shares of 5p each in the market at a price of 65.74p, representing approximately 0.05 per cent of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. There remain 162,482,051 ordinary shares in issue.

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 162,482,051 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 5p each. All the ordinary shares have voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 162,482,051 (“the Figure”). The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

