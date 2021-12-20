FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM





Maranello (Italy), December 20, 2021 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the fifth tranche of the common share buyback program announced on October 4, 2021 (“Fifth Tranche”), additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

MTA NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/12/2021 5,090 229.4652 1,167,977.80 1,900 259.4353 492,927.07 437,069.58 6,990 229.6205 1,605,047.38 14/12/2021 13,352 226.2715 3,021,177.70 7,722 252.9552 1,953,320.05 1,727,226.15 21,074 225.3205 4,748,403.85 15/12/2021 25 226.2000 5,655.00 - - - - 25 226.2000 5,655.00 16/12/2021 3,306 227.6188 752,507.90 3,460 257.3909 890,572.51 785,614.43 6,766 227.3311 1,538,122.33 17/12/2021 11,856 225.3112 2,671,289.70 - - - - 11,856 225.3112 2,671,289.70 33,629 226.5488 7,618,608.10 13,082 255.0695 3,336,819.64 2,949,910.16 46,711 226.2533 10,568,518.26 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of the Fifth Tranche of the buyback program dated October 4, 2021 till December 17, 2021, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 60,737,158.70 for No. 285,986 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 5,457,277.38 (Euro 4,827,879.29*) for No. 21,214 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of December 17, 2021, the Company held in treasury No. 10,080,103 common shares equal to 3.92% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since January 1, 2019 until December 17, 2021, the Company has purchased a total of 4,894,777 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 718,986,740.23.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs ).

Attachment