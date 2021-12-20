LVMH: Reduction of the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCACA

English French

Paris, December 20th, 2021

On December 20th, 2021, in accordance with article 4.6 of AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated June 22nd, 2021, LVMH reduced the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract entered into with ODDO BHF SCA by 16,000,000 euros in order to bring the total amount allocated to this contract down below the €50 million threshold referred to in the AMF decision for “very liquid shares” (as defined in paragraph 3.a of article 4 of the decision).

Following this operation, on December 20th, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

28,000 shares

19,713,374.23 euros in cash

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton is represented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brands that includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia, Ao Yun, Château d'Esclans and Château du Galoupet. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

