OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC

20 December 2021

Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company”) announces the allotment and issue of 24,032,132 Ordinary Shares of 10p each at a price of 105.9p to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative for the interim and special dividend totaling 8p per share payable on 20 December 2021.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 10 January 2022.

The following directors were included within the allotment and were allotted shares at a price per share of 105.9p:

No. of Shares Current Holding Percentage of Issued Share Capital Tom Leader 1,620 23,070 0.002 Jane O’Riordan 5,204 113,592 0.009 Anthony Rockley 1,346 19,172 0.001

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 1,303,416,016 Ordinary Shares.

For further information please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 7710 280