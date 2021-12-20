Octopus Titan VCT plc (“Company”)

20 December 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus Titan VCT plc announces that on 20 December 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 4,917,620 Ordinary shares at a price of 100.9p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 1,298,498,396 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 10p each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Katherine Fyfe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

020 7710 2800