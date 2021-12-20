NUMERATOR ACQUIRES HATCHTANK, ADDING MOBILE QUALITATIVE SURVEY CAPABILITIES

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, today announced the acquisition of HatchTank, a tech-enabled mobile qualitative survey company. The acquisition of HatchTank expands Numerator’s capabilities across qualitative, quantitative, and panel-based consumer research, powered by advanced technology.

“Numerator continues to transform the market research industry by building and investing in new technology that anticipates the needs of our customers,” said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. “The acquisition of HatchTank is yet another example of our commitment to investing in innovation that unlocks deeper consumer understanding for brands and retailers.”

The addition of HatchTank expands Numerator into a broader suite of research capabilities across a wide variety of tech-enabled research offerings that include instant surveys, deep segmentation analysis, and now qualitative capabilities.

“HatchTank lives at the intersection of a consumer-friendly approach and technology to collect the compelling insights – directly from consumers – that market researchers need. Being part of Numerator offers a unique opportunity to integrate qualitative research with verified purchase data to deliver a uniquely comprehensive view of consumers,” said Shamsu Bhaidani, Founder & CEO, HatchTank.

“Our survey-based analysis is rapidly growing because of our unique ability to tie survey responses to verified buying behavior,” said Amy Fitzgerald, SVP Strategy, Numerator. “The acquisition of HatchTank integrates seamlessly into our existing tech. Within weeks, we will bring to market new capabilities including photo and video uploads from verified buyers, bringing a completely new view of the consumer to our customers.”

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

About HatchTank

HatchTank is a next-generation qualitative research platform that blends the best research tools into a flexible, dynamic, results-oriented platform that works across multiple devices and operating systems. For participants, it's like a social networking site; it allows familiarity and provides a comfortable space to share their thoughts and opinions. For researchers and administrators, it boasts a powerful, intuitive backend that simplifies data sourcing and organization.