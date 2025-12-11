NUMERATOR TO PUBLISH NOVEMBER INFLATION DATA ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 16 AT 8:30AM ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and technology company providing insights into consumer behavior, will publish its second release of a new, consumer-centric inflation measure powered by its verified, item-level retail purchase data. Similar to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ published indices, this measure tracks price changes over time and captures how consumer buying behavior evolves alongside them.

An advance metric will be released on Tuesday, December 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET, providing financial institutions, policymakers, and economists visibility into inflation trends across everyday consumer goods. The data cover approximately 20% of the consumption basket captured in the government’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, offering a reliable signal of retail price changes experienced by U.S. consumers.

The December 16th data release will include:

Month-over-month inflation change through November 2025

Year-over-year inflation change through November 2025

Cumulative inflation since 2018

Expenditure and product shares by sector covered in Numerator’s Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Numerator’s measure provides a comprehensive view of inflation by:

Capturing how consumers adjust their shopping when prices change, including brand switching, downsizing, and shifts in where they buy.

Using verified household purchase data from the demand side, providing visibility into consumer behavior.

Drawing on item-level transactions from 200,000 geographically and demographically representative U.S. households, covering categories such as groceries, household goods, and health and beauty.

Delivering a current view of inflation trends, with continuously captured household purchase data aggregated monthly.

The November data will be available on Tuesday, December 16 at 8:30 a.m. ET at Numerator.com/inflation.

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 5,400 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.