64% of Cyber Weekend Buyers Say Rising Prices Impacted Their Shopping; 56% Shopped Primarily or Exclusively Online, Numerator Reports

CHICAGO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has released verified buyer survey insights from over 9,100 respondents for the full 2025 Cyber Weekend (Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday; online and brick & mortar shopping). A clear preference for at-home convenience emerged, as 56% of consumers shopped primarily or exclusively online. Black Friday dominated the long weekend; among everyone who shopped over Cyber Weekend, 76% made a purchase on Black Friday.

Black Friday continues to win with Cyber Weekend shoppers. Among those consumers who shopped over Cyber Weekend, 76% said they shopped or planned to shop on Black Friday, followed by Cyber Monday (59%), the Saturday after Thanksgiving (45%), the Sunday after Thanksgiving (30%), and Thanksgiving Thursday (28%).

56% of shoppers said they shopped mostly or exclusively online during Cyber Weekend (vs. 52% last year), a clear preference compared to the 16% of shoppers who said they shopped exclusively or mostly in-store (vs. 18%). Amazon attracted nearly 9 in 10 holiday weekend shoppers. Shoppers said they shopped or planned to shop at Amazon (87%, +1 point from last year), Walmart (65%, no change), and Target (42%, -4 points) during Cyber Weekend. Shoppers also planned to or made purchases at department stores (29%), club stores (21%), beauty stores (18%), home improvement stores (16%), discount stores (15%), and Best Buy (13%). Less than 1 in 10 planned to shop at Temu (10%), TikTop Shop (8%), and Shein (8%). Nearly all Cyber Weekend shoppers bought from more than one retailer. The majority (93%) of Cyber Weekend shoppers made purchases at two or more retailers / websites over the weekend, including 30% who shopped at three different locations, 16% at four, and 27% at five or more.

92% of shoppers said they purchased a gift during their Cyber Weekend shopping. 63% said that more than half or all their purchases were gifts, including 28% who said all their purchases were gifts. Shoppers grabbed deals on clothing, beauty, and groceries during Cyber Weekend. The most common categories that shoppers reported purchasing were apparel & shoes (62%), beauty or cosmetics (38%), groceries (34%), toys / video games (30%), home goods (26%), consumer electronics (25%), gift cards (24%), books / videos / other media (21%), pet products (20%), and household essentials (19%).

64% of shoppers said rising prices had a moderate to significant impact on their holiday shopping over the weekend (vs. 67% last year). 9% said rising prices had no impact (vs. 8%). Early holiday sales events changed Cyber Weekend shopping plans. 59% of this weekend’s shoppers also participated in Prime Big Deal Days, Target Circle Week, Walmart Holiday Deals, and other early holiday sales events (vs. 60% last year). Only 8% said that shopping early sales did not impact their shopping on Cyber Weekend, with other consumers saying that the sales gave them a clearer idea of what they wanted to buy on Cyber Weekend (32%), that they felt less urgency to shop Cyber Weekend because they had already taken advantage of good deals (27%), and that they prioritized different types of purchases this weekend than they did during the early sales (25%).

Numerator’s Cyber Weekend survey was fielded to 9,199 verified shoppers who made a purchase between Thursday 11/27/2025 and Monday 12/1/2025.

