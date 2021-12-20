Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Ex-Distribution Dates for Select ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a correction to the December 2021 ex-distribution date for Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units (TSX: BTCY), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units (TSX: BTCY.B), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged USD Units (TSX: BTCY.U), Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units (TSX: ETHY), Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency Hedged Units (TSX: ETHY.B), and Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units (TSX: ETHY.U). The press release on December 17, 2021, reported an incorrect ex-distribution date of December 24, 2021. The correct ex-distribution date will be December 29, 2021.



Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.