Stockholm, Sweden, December 21, 2021

Immunicum Publishes Year-End Letter by CEO and Announces Upcoming Shareholder Event to Present Pipeline Outlook

Immunicum AB (“Immunicum” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, published today a year-end letter by its CEO Erik Manting addressing Immunicum’s stakeholders. The company also announced an upcoming shareholder event to present its pipeline outlook for 2022 and beyond.

“With the year-end letter, I wish to thank Immunicum’s shareholders, the Immunicum team and all other stakeholders for their support and contributions to our progress realized in 2021,” stated Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum. “We have laid a strong foundation for the company to move forward in 2022 and beyond, based on differentiated products addressing key challenges in cancer therapy. The recent update on the ADVANCE II study underscores the opportunity for our cancer relapse vaccine, DCP-001, as a novel maintenance therapy candidate in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). Additionally, based on the encouraging signs of efficacy observed with ilixadencel in a broad range of difficult-to-treat tumors and a thorough review of the potential positioning in the cancer therapy landscape, we plan to continue our exploration of ilixadencel in Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) in 2022. We look forward to advancing our clinical pipeline and updating our investors on the pipeline and strategy outlook for the company in February 2022.”

The CEO year-end letter is published on the Immunicum website . Immunicum’s “Pipeline and Strategy Outlook” event will take place from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. CET on February 17, 2022. Subject to Covid-related conditions permitting, the meeting will be held as a hybrid event, which can be open to in-person attendance and accessible via video connection. More details and registration will be announced closer to the event.

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on hard-to-treat established tumors and the prevention of cancer recurrence, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com

