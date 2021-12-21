Mimecast Named 2021 SoftwareReviews Champion in Secure Email Gateway and Data Archiving Categories

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced it has been named a 2021 SoftwareReviews Champion in two categories: Secure Email Gateway - Enterprise and Data Archiving. SoftwareReviews , a peer review platform, is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships.



Mimecast® Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection and Mimecast® Cloud Archive were recognized as an Emotional Footprint Champion in their respective 2021 SoftwareReviews Reports. For Emotional Footprint Reports, SoftwareReviews evaluates 27 aspects of the customer relationship using a net promoter methodology. These ratings include detailed questions on the experience of working with the vendor, creating a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment.

“The vendor relationship, what we call the Emotional Footprint, has never mattered more than during the pandemic,” said David Piazza, president, Software Reviews. “Over the past year, the gap between top and bottom-ranked vendors grew by 25% as organizations honed-in on the vendors that provided the most value and exhibited the most flexibility with their services. We expect this upward trend to continue as the pandemic highlighted which vendors rose to the occasion to support their customers.”

Key findings from the reports include:

Mimecast Cloud Archive and Mimecast Email Security were the most recommended cloud archive and secure email gateway solutions, ranking No. 1 out of nine and No. 1 out of six competitors, respectively.

Mimecast provides category-leading customer satisfaction, with customers providing overwhelmingly positive reviews, rating Cloud Archive a +96 Net Promoter Score and Email Security a +87 Net Promoter Score.

Both Mimecast Cloud Archive and Email Security received high marks for satisfaction with business value delivered, scoring 85% and 84%, respectively.

92% of users indicated they love Mimecast Email Security, with the solution leading the market with high scores in integrity and demonstrating altruism, trustworthiness and generosity with contract terms.

100% of Mimecast clients plan to renew their Cloud Archive software.

In both categories, the company received top marks for its investment to continue to get better and help customers take actions to improve.

“Providing a high-value customer experience entails so much more than just supporting market-leading technology with superior customer service,” said Heather Bentley, senior vice president customer success and support at Mimecast. “It includes building customer-centric relationships, providing strong support, delivering simplified deployment models, and helping our customers generate immediate return on their investment. Most importantly, it means treating each and every customer experience as a true partnership. We strive to do each of these things every day, and these two ‘Champion’ recognitions by SoftwareReviews tell us our customers believe we’re getting it right across the board.”

Mimecast Email Security with Targeted Threat Protection is designed to protect organizations and employees from spear-phishing, ransomware, impersonation and other targeted email attacks by combining innovative applications and policies with multiple detection engines and intelligence feeds to keep sophisticated attackers out.

In the Secure Email Gateway – Enterprise Category Report, SoftwareReviews notes, “With a continued release of new capabilities, Mimecast ensures your environment stays ahead of new threats.” One such capability recently announced by Mimecast is the CyberGraph® functionality. This product component is engineered to use artificial intelligence to create an identity graph, which detects anomalies and leverages machine learning technology to help enterprise organizations alert employees to potential cyber threats.

Mimecast Cloud Archive is built to create a secure, central repository of email, files and other content by aggregating data across multiple platforms, which makes it easier to glean long-term business insight through data archiving. According to SoftwareReviews, “Mimecast Cloud Archive has long set the industry standard for enterprise information archiving, helping to keep corporate knowledge available, protecting and preserving it, all while simplifying management and administration.”

Supporting Assets

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast and CyberGraph are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Mimecast Services Limited in the United States and/or other countries. All other products and/or services are trademarks of their respective companies.

