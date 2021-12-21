English Finnish Swedish

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 21 December 2021 at 2 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc’s Financial Information in 2022

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that it will publish the following financial information in 2022:

The 2021 Financial Statements Release and Half-Yearly Report July−December 2021 (H2) on Monday, February 28, 2022. Half-Yearly Report January-June 2022 (H1) on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Nexstim’s Annual Report 2021 will be published and also available on the Company’s website on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled to be held on Thursday March 31, 2022 at 10:00 am.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (certified adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

