GBT is Planning a Cognitive Cybersecurity Technology to Secure its RF Based Motion Detection System

The AI empowered RF cybersecurity technology will be protecting against data theft, jamming and potential threats

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) (“GBT” or the “Company”), is working to secure its Apollo, a RF based motion detection system. The Apollo system uses AI technology to control radio waves transmissions and analyzing the reflected information to construct 3D cinematic media in real time. Apollo transmits and receives data using radio waves, operating within low frequencies RF Spectrum. The security system is targeted to prevent intruders from listening to Apollo’s RF traffic, stealing data or block its operation. Another topic of concern is the ability to replace data with bogus information; basically, jamming it.



The system will be governed by an AI mechanism to quantify RF devices that interact with Apollo, assessing its RF waves characteristics, monitoring network traffic, and ultimately, detecting unauthorized RF devices. These devices will be categorized as intruding nodes and will be immediately isolated upon detection. We design a cognitive security mechanism to constantly learn about Apollo’s communication characteristics, providing an adaptive RF communication feature to ensure robust, secured operations. In case of malicious activity detection, the AI system will immediately modify the RF propagation characteristics to the new conditions, activating new encryption keys, and ultimately changing the entire radio system attributes. The system’s main advantage is the fact that it will take the necessary precautions before attacks occur, what we call a preventative approach. The main aim will be to protect against data theft and damaging due to the wireless signal’s vulnerabilities. Apollo system could be implemented within major domains like health monitoring, security, and computer vision applications. The company already filed a provisional patent and will be filing a non-provisional patent during the next few months.

"Apollo system is based on a wireless technologies and broadcasts RF signals in the open. Radio communication by its nature is exposed to intruders’ attacks and suffers from serious security vulnerabilities. To protect the wireless signals from malicious attacks, data theft and jamming, we decided to invest in the development of an application- specific cybersecurity measure for the Apollo system. We are currently designing a comprehensive cyber solution to protect Apollo’s wireless system, creating adaptive security methods from various perspectives. Our AI system is targeting to manage the RF communication adaptively modifying radio propagation characteristics according to security analysis. The intelligent system will quantify the network’s radio devices, identify unauthorized members, and supervise encryption/decryption operations. In case of unknown RF devices interference, the system will isolate and unauthorized nodes, change RF characteristics, encryption/decryption keys and additional features to provide an immediate breach prevention. A deep learning mechanism will be constantly learning about the system’s RF communication properties, while monitoring any suspicious activities. Apollo system enables an RF based, motion computer vision, and can be implemented within essential technologies among them are autonomous vehicles, medical apparatus, and security. Such system needs to be equipped with a top-notch cyber protection against data theft, interference and jamming. We truly believe that this type of technology can offer an innovative wireless solution in many domains as the system will be capable of seeing underground, water and through walls. Its deep learning capability enables rapid analysis of the RF data, identifying living entities and objects, constructing a computerized cinematic media in real time. The Apollo system can be a significant technological advancement enabling healthier life style, smarter cities, and intelligent transportation. As wireless systems are becoming an essential component in our modern life, new cybersecurity vulnerabilities are introduced and it’s our duty to ensure comprehensive protection, reliability and secured operation,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com