IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces EDGE Podcast Interview with PlantX Life Inc. CEO Lorne Rapkin

The broadcast, hosted by Entrepreneur and Angel Investor Brandon C. White, is available for on-demand listening on EDGE Podcast.

During the interview, Rapkin discussed his background as an entrepreneur before turning his attention to PlantX and its efforts to become a trusted and convenient destination for people living plant-based lives.

“My background is definitely diverse. I was always an entrepreneur from an early age. I always had a company through all my schooling years, whether it was in entertainment, financial services or professional services,” Rapkin said. “Naturally, I became a CPA (or CA for the Canadian listeners out there). With that in mind, I grew a public practice firm and got a lot of experience dealing with many different business owners in different industries… My role as an advisor to other businesses and business owners has helped me gravitate toward leading a company. I’ve learned from so many different business owners out there on what works and what doesn’t work.”

“Obviously being in the plant-based space in this day and age is very attractive… Our business is food, and people always need to consume food. They’re always looking for different options and varieties,” he continued. “It just so happened that when we started this company… we got into this at the right time… It was at the inception of the plant-based space becoming very exciting and very popular, but also the pandemic, when people were stuck in their homes and looking for ways to get access to healthier food. We were one of the early providers of those offerings. That’s really where PlantX started. It was a vision to provide an alternative when plant-based food and delivery wasn’t really on the map.”

“The founder of PlantX [Sean Dollinger] and I go back many, many years… We had a successful business prior to starting PlantX… He approached me with the vision and highlighted a real need for PlantX, asking if I would be interested in taking on the CFO role to help guide the business along the way,” Rapkin added. “My background being a CPA, CA, I’m very much in tune with making sure businesses have a sound foundation – making sure that controls, operations and risks are all covered… I was one of the starting four of the company. Today, we’ve got over 75 people in the business. Over 18 months, we’ve grown this thing from operating one website and doing B2C to now operating in multiple countries and continuing to scale into a global operation.”

Throughout the interview, Rapkin continued to examine the early days of PlantX and its ongoing efforts to enhance its brand and establish a position as the digital face of the plant-based community.

Learn more by listening to the full interview on EDGE Podcast.

About PlantX Life Inc.

PlantX aims to be the digital face of the plant-based community by utilizing its platform to be the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlantX.com , and the PlantX investor website at https://investor.PlantX.com

About IBN

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

