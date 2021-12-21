At 7.5% CAGR, Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market to Surpass US$ 3,348.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,020.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market:

The increasing launch of novel immunohistochemistry (IHC) products by major players is expected to drive the growth of the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market. For instance, in September 2019, Biocare Medical, LLC, a leading supplier and developer of primary antibodies and automated IHC medical equipment, launched p16 INK4a, which is a novel mouse monoclonal antibody that is intended for the qualitative detection of the p16 INK4a protein by IHC in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) human tissues.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations to increase their market presence in the global market. For instance, in May 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Swiss multinational healthcare company, collaborated with Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, to provide IHC companion diagnostic assays for use with Five Prime’s, bemarituzumab, which is an investigational anti-FGFR2b antibody.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to the product development and product upgradation by key players to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2018, Danaher Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary Leica Biosystems (based in Germany) released an upgraded version of its BOND-III IHC and ISH stainer. The ease-of-use of both the instrument’s hardware and software has been improved with the newly released innovative version of the BOND-III.

Among end user, hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market in the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of specialized diagnostic tests in hospital laboratories, increasing number of in-house diagnostic procedures in hospitals.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio SB, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abcam plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Takara Bio, Inc., Eagle Biosciences, Inc., Biocare Medical, LLC, Biogenex Laboratories, Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc., and BioVision Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Product:

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies Equipment Slide Staining Systems Tissue Microarrays Tissue Processing Systems Slide Scanners Others Reagents Histological Stains Blocking Sera and Reagents Chromogenic Substrates Fixation Reagents Stabilizers Others Kits



Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Application:

Diagnostics Cancer Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Diabetes Mellitus Others Drug Testing Forensic Applications



Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By End User:

Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Research Institutes Others



Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Region: North America



By Country



U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa



