EnerVenue Adds Andrzej Skoskiewicz as Vice President of Product Engineering

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, the first company to bring metal-hydrogen batteries to the clean energy revolution, today announced the appointment of Andrzej Skoskiewicz as VP of Product Engineering. In this role, Skoskiewicz will lead EnerVenue’s product design and engineering, including the hardware design work across all customer products, manufacturing, installation, and servicing. Skoskiewicz adds to EnerVenue’s growing executive and technical leadership, which follows the company’s recent oversubscribed Series A round.



Skoskiewicz comes to EnerVenue with decades of experience as an engineer and product development leader in renewable energy storage. Most recently, Skoskiewicz served as VP of Product Development at Stem, Inc., where he scaled a 15-person Series A renewable energy startup into a company with 10x the headcount and multiple revenue-producing hardware and software product lines. Prior to that role, Skoskiewicz was the Director of Engineering at GreenVolts, where he led an engineering group that developed the power-generating module for a turnkey solar generation system. Previously, Skoskiewicz was the Director of Product Development at Nanosolar, where he managed development and testing across two generations of solar panels. He has also held leadership roles at Novariant and IDEO. Skoskiewicz holds mechanical engineering degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Much of my career has focused on developing transformational renewable solutions, and EnerVenue’s differentiated technology is an especially compelling opportunity to build and grow the future of cleantech,” said Andrzej Skoskiewicz, VP Product Engineering, EnerVenue. “I’m also a true believer in the social benefit of what EnerVenue is doing, and its value to the energy revolution and to energy providers. When I first joined the renewable energy industry, companies were just trying to prove this technology’s viability. We’ve come so far; now, it’s all about scaling and working toward achieving a 100% renewable grid. EnerVenue has a tremendous market opportunity, and I’m glad to be a part of realizing it.”

“Andrzej has a proven track record of successfully pushing the boundaries of what’s next in renewable technology,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “His experience as an engineering and product design leader, and in navigating products through fast-paced growth, make him the perfect fit for EnerVenue as we rapidly scale going forward. On behalf of the EnerVenue team, I’m delighted to welcome him aboard.”

EnerVenue nickel-hydrogen batteries are developed for large-scale renewable and storage applications and are built to be:



Durable: Operates in -40° to 60°C (140°F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; projected 30,000+ cycles without degradation and at varying rates; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities

Operates in -40° to 60°C (140°F) ambient temperatures; 30+ year lifespan; projected 30,000+ cycles without degradation and at varying rates; excellent overcharge, overdischarge, and deep-cycle capabilities Flexible: Broad range of fast and slow charge capabilities; future-proof with no limitations on use cases; scalable form factor for a broad range of stationary use cases

Broad range of fast and slow charge capabilities; future-proof with no limitations on use cases; scalable form factor for a broad range of stationary use cases Safe and simple: No fire or thermal runaway risk; low-cost materials; energy density per square foot is equal to or better than lithium-ion batteries; ultra-low operating costs

No fire or thermal runaway risk; low-cost materials; energy density per square foot is equal to or better than lithium-ion batteries; ultra-low operating costs Efficient: 80-90% depending on cycle-rate

80-90% depending on cycle-rate Proven: Nickel-hydrogen batteries have completed more than 200 million cell-hours in orbital spacecraft and more than 100,000 charge/discharge cycles

Nickel-hydrogen batteries have completed more than 200 million cell-hours in orbital spacecraft and more than 100,000 charge/discharge cycles Recyclable: Built with no toxic materials and easily separable parts, batteries are designed for 100% recyclability

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds simple, safe, and cost-efficient energy storage solutions for the clean energy revolution. Based on technology proven over decades under the most extreme conditions, EnerVenue batteries are refined and scaled for large renewable energy integration applications. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.