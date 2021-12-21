Carahsoft Named Aggregator Partner of the Year for 2021 by MongoDB

RESTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2021 Aggregator Partner of the Year by MongoDB, the leading modern, general purpose application data platform. This award recognizes Carahsoft for the third consecutive year as a trusted, long-standing partner who continues to be one of MongoDB’s largest partners in the world.



“We are honored to be named MongoDB’s Aggregator Partner of the Year,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Enterprise Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Our dedicated team strives to create new opportunities to successfully navigate the complexities of the Public Sector business, and meet the Government’s increasing need for secure and scalable technology through the support of our reseller partners.”

Carahsoft and MongoDB began their partnership in 2012, and together provide government agencies with powerful, innovative solutions to increase efficiency and speed to mission through various proactive marketing and sales activities. Carahsoft’s committed team continues to drive value and increase demand for MongoDB’s solutions, resulting in consistent yearly double-digit growth in the Federal and Public Sector market.

“Carahsoft’s depth and reach in the U.S. Public Sector market helps Government agencies leverage open source technologies to drive innovation, maximize cost efficiencies and achieve success for their digital modernization initiatives,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President, WW Partners, Public Sector and Asia at MongoDB. “Carahsoft has been critical to growing MongoDB’s business in the U.S. Public Sector and we’re excited for what’s next.”

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

