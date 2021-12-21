Red Cross Launches Philippines Typhoon Rai (Odette) Appeal

English French

OTTAWA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the Philippines Typhoon Rai (Odette) Appeal to help people impacted by the devastating storm that made landfall in the region on December 16, 2021. Locally known as Odette, Typhoon Rai has caused severe flooding and landslides and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.



Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and preparedness for future events in the Philippines and in and around impacted regions, including surrounding countries. These activities and the impacted areas may evolve based on emerging needs and subsequent disasters.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the Philippines Typhoon Rai (Odette) Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

