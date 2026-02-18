Canadian Red Cross supporting people directly impacted by the Tumbler Ridge tragedy

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is asking for additional donations to the Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal to help ensure sustained support for those directly affected in the weeks and months ahead. One hundred per cent of donations will be used to respond to the immediate and emerging needs of impacted individuals and families, and to support the recovery and resiliency of the community. The Province of British Columbia will be covering any administrative costs associated with this appeal.

A Canadian Red Cross team is on site in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. and working in coordination with the District of Tumbler Ridge and the Province of British Columbia to provide assistance for those impacted. The Red Cross is offering confidential appointments to discuss the unique needs of individuals and families affected by this tragedy. The support provided for people directly impacted may include:

Financial support to help the families of those injured or deceased

Support navigating available resources and information

Referrals to relevant community resources

Psychosocial and well-being support

Information on how people directly impacted by the tragic events in Tumbler Ridge, B.C. can access Canadian Red Cross support is available at www.redcross.ca/tumblerridge.

Canadians wishing to help are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by texting STRONG to 45678. Those interested in organizing a community fundraiser can register at redcross.ca/CommunityFundraising.

To date, more than $670,000 has been raised through the 2026 Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal to support people impacted by the unimaginable events that took place.

QUOTE:

“We know from experience that a significant amount of support will be needed for people directly impacted by the tragedy in Tumbler Ridge. Canadian Red Cross is in the community supporting immediate needs. We will continue to stand with the community in the weeks and months ahead to provide support as people move forward with recovery.”

— Pat Quealey, Vice President, BC & Yukon, Canadian Red Cross

LEARN MORE:

Canadian Red Cross Tumbler Ridge Tragedy Appeal: redcross.ca

Community Fundraising: redcross.ca/CommunityFundraising

Coping with crisis resources: redcross.ca/coping-with-crisis

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

ABOUT THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need, and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

