AppTech Payments Corp. Welcomes Software Veteran, Aram Aghapour, as Senior Vice President of Research, Development & Infrastructure Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC: APCX), a fintech company powering commerce experiences, announced today that Aram A. Aghapour has joined their senior leadership team as Senior Vice President of Research, Development, and Infrastructure Operations. Mr. Aghapour joins us from application security firm, Microfocus Fortify, where he helped some of the world’s largest financial firms build out and maintain their DevSecOps programs and improve their overall application security posture. In his new position, Aram will be responsible for overseeing the full software development lifecycle of the AppTech Embedded Payment and Banking platform. He will oversee the company’s PPMO, Application & Information Security Teams, and Infrastructure & Cloud Operations Teams.



Aram joins AppTech with over 20 years of experience in all aspects of commercial software development, delivery, and support. Most notably, he is one of the founding members of the Blackbaud Shared Services Engineering team where he was instrumental in the development of the company’s core FinTech and Communication platforms. These platforms are the nexus for all payment processing and communication capabilities for Blackbaud’s entire portfolio of software solutions and have successfully processed billions of transactions since their creation. Throughout his career, Mr. Aghapour has also led PCI assessment initiatives, successfully achieving PCI Level 1 Payment Processor status.

“It is an honor and privilege to formally join the AppTech senior leadership team,” said Aram Aghapour, “With this talented team of leaders and the innovative platform being developed, AppTech is poised to become a true innovator and disruptor in the payment and banking space. I am very pleased to lead the charge with our talented engineering team to build high performing, scalable, customizable and secure solutions that will delight our clients and their customers alike.”

AppTech President, Virgil Llapitan commented, “Aram brings a proven track record of developing highly successful teams. His extensive background in application security and building FinTech solutions will ensure the success of AppTech as we launch our embedded digital platform.”

About AppTech

AppTech Payments Corp. is a publicly listed fintech company utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement core merchant services capabilities. AppTech’s patented and proprietary software will provide progressive and adaptable products that are available through a suite of synergistic offerings directly to merchants, banking institutions and business enterprises.

AppTech is developing an embedded, highly secure digital payments and banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and their customers. Based upon industry standards for payment and banking protocols, AppTech will offer standalone products and fully integrated solutions that deliver innovative, unparalleled payments, banking, and financial services experiences. Our processing technologies can be taken off-the-shelf or tapped into via our RESTful API to build fully branded and customizable experiences while supporting tokenized, multi-channel, and multi-method transactions. For more information about our company, please visit www.apptechcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

AppTech Payments Corp. Investor Relations

ir@apptechcorp.com

(760) 707-5955