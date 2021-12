English Estonian

By the resolution of the general meeting of Admirals Group AS, Vyacheslav Balahontsev was elected a member of the supervisory board (effective of office on 22 December 2021). At the same time, he resigns from the management board. Vyacheslav Balahontsev was appointed for five years.

Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communications Manager of Admirals Group AS

+372 53 413 764