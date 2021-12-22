Allot NetworkSecure Automatically Detects and Blocks Amazon Black Friday Phishing Attack

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today revealed that in Europe alone their Allot NetworkSecure solution was successful nearly 1.7 million times in automatically detecting and blocking two variants of a phishing attack targeting Amazon Black Friday shoppers.

The attack was disguised as a fake promotion that was spread predominantly through links on WhatsApp during the month of November in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. The target was offered an opportunity to fill out a survey that led to an offer of free gifts on Amazon. Once the survey was completed, the target was directed to a page where they were instructed to provide financial information including credit card information. Allot NetworkSecure blocked communication with the Websites that hosted the fake promotion, relieving those protected of the need to decide whether to click on a dangerous link.

NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, CSPs can offer their customers a security service that protects them from cyber attacks, including viruses, phishing and ransomware attacks and other types of malware. An easy-to-use branded interface provides alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty.

“This was one of the largest phishing attacks that we’ve seen in recent history. Fortunately for people subscribed to CSP cybersecurity services based on Allot NetworkSecure no damage was incurred as a result of this attack,” said Itay Glick, Vice President Security Products for Allot. “Though we did not have prior knowledge of this attack, the solution kicked in and blocked a serious threat, keeping regular people safe with no manual intervention.”

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers Globally.

