22 December 2021

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (THE “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

(1) WISDOMTREE BTP 10Y 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BKT09149)

(2) WISDOMTREE BTP 10Y 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BKS8QM96)

(3) WISDOMTREE BTP 10Y 5X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BYNXNS22)

(4) WISDOMTREE BUND 10Y 3X DAILY LEVERAGED (ISIN: IE00BKT09255)

(5) WISDOMTREE BUND 10Y 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BKS8QN04)

(6) WISDOMTREE BUND 10Y 5X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BYNXPH56)

(7) WISDOMTREE BUND 30Y 3X DAILY SHORT (ISIN: IE00BF4TW453)





(THE “AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN THE INDEX OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

Terms not defined in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Issuer’s Base Prospectus dated 2 November 2021.

The Swap Provider notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Return on Collateral of the Affected Securities from EONIA to €STR plus 8.5 basis points (the “Adjustment”) as permitted under paragraph 2(ii)(B) of Annex C of the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into supplemental trust deeds for each of the Affected Securities to effect the Adjustment (the “Affected Securities Amendment”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendment shall be 22 December 2021.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com