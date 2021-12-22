RDE, Inc.’s Restaurant.com Launches Subscription-Based Digital Marketing Program for Restaurants

Recurring Revenue Program Expected to Roll-Out in Q1 2022

ATLANTA, GA, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, today announced its launch of a subscription-based program for restaurants. This new program will enable restaurant partners more ways to market to potential diners based on each restaurant’s needs and goals. A restaurant can choose from a variety of services such as email features, customer insights, tailored marketing content, and reviews to attract new customers. By leveraging the marketing expertise at Restaurant.com, restaurants will now have a more robust marketing program for filling their empty tables.

Alex Cook, Executive Vice President at Jackson & Partners and restaurant food & beverage importer and manufacturer, said, “I’m super excited to see our collaboration with Restaurant.com in developing the subscription-based marketing offering become live. Enabling restaurants to increase the marketing efforts on Restaurant.com platform will be a benefit to consumers and the restaurants..”

Ketan Thakker, Chief Executive Officer of RDE, Inc., commented, “We are excited to expand our services for our restaurant clients. With this recurring revenue subscription model, Restaurant.com can now manage all the digital marketing needs for restaurants for a very cost-competitive monthly fee. Our digital marketing program will include targeted emails, menu uploads, restaurant images and videos, social media and other content. Our program will drive additional traffic, increase engagement and revenue to the participating restaurants. This new program will start in the first quarter of 2022, as we expect it will increase our revenue per restaurant client.”

About RDE, Inc.

RDE, Inc. (OTCQB: RSTN) (Restaurant, Dining and Entertainment) is a pioneer in the restaurant deal space and the nation’s largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Founded in 1999, Restaurant.com, Specials by Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deal options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our restaurant certificates and gift cards allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: https://www.rdeholdings.com/ and https://www.restaurant.com.

