Worldwide Gamification Markets, 2025

The global gamification market is poised to grow by $19.69 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period.

This report on the gamification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, increased adoption of gamification-based corporate training, and increasing implementation of customer-centric business models. The study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years.

Also, the integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and the increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Healthcare

Entertainment

Retail

Education

Others

By Application

Consumer-driven

Enterprise-driven

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification market vendors that include:

Allen Interactions Inc.

Ambition

Aon PLC

BI WORLDWIDE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

Hoopla Software Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

SAP SE

Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.



