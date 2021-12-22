Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2021

English Lithuanian

On the 22 of December 2021 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021.

Agenda item #2: Approval of the the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year 2021. Resolution: to assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2021.

Agenda item #3: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021 was presented.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021.

Agenda item #5: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)



Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 19.602 Net result for the current year 149 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 116 Distributable result 19.867 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends - To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 19.867



No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2021.

Agenda item #6: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee.

Resolution: to approve composition of the Audit Committee of 3 (three) members elected for a term of 4 (four) years: independent members Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite, Audit Committee members Vaidas Savukynas. To elect Tomas Bubinas, Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Agenda item #7: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee.

Resolution: to approve To set a rate not higher than EUR 100 per hour for a work in the Audit Committee of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration payment procedure for the Audit Committee members.

Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00