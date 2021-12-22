Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2021

On the 22 of December 2021 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021.
Agenda item #2: Approval of the the Remuneration Report of the Company for the year 2021. Resolution: to assent to the Company's Remuneration Report, which is presented as a part of the Company's consolidated annual report for the year 2021.
Agenda item #3: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021 was presented.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2021 ended 31 August 2021.
Agenda item #5: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.
(thousand EUR)
|Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
|19.602
|Net result for the current year
|149
|Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
|116
|Distributable result
|19.867
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|-
|Transfers to other reserves
|-
|To be paid as dividends
|-
|To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
|-
|Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
|19.867
No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2021.
Agenda item #6: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee.
Resolution: to approve composition of the Audit Committee of 3 (three) members elected for a term of 4 (four) years: independent members Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite, Audit Committee members Vaidas Savukynas. To elect Tomas Bubinas, Chairman of the Audit Committee.
Agenda item #7: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee.
Resolution: to approve To set a rate not higher than EUR 100 per hour for a work in the Audit Committee of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration payment procedure for the Audit Committee members.
