Strategy Announcement - Central Government Borrowing Strategy 2022

Central government borrowing strategy 2022

Target for bond issuance at kr. 65 billion

The target for sales of domestic government bonds is kr. 65 billion.

Opening of the first green bond

The list of on-the-run issues is expanded with a green 10-year nominal government bond. In addition, a new inflation-linked bond will be opened.

Target at kr. 35 billion for the short-term loan programmes

The T-bill programme is adjusted such that a new 6-month T-bill will be opened every third month. Going forward, the programme will consist of two issues. The commercial paper programmes are kept active.

The strategy announcement is available on www.governmentdebt.dk.

