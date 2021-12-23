VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the three months of FY 2022

English Lithuanian

The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2022 stood at 26 847 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2021 revenue was 24 480 thousand EUR.

Net losses of the Group during the first three months were 1 903 thousand EUR, at the same period last year net profit was 1 852 thousand EUR.

EBITDA was negative and constituted -251 thousand EUR, while a year ago it stood at 3 153 thousand EUR.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

