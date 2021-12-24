Global Bovine Serum Albumin Market Research Report 2021

Dublin, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bovine Serum Albumin market (2021-2026) by Preparation Method, Form, Grade, End User, and Geography , Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bovine Serum Albumin market is estimated to be USD 420.15 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 512.41 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.05%.



Bovine serum albumin is widely used in research and development from various international research institutes for medical device products, biopharmaceuticals, and vaccines. Bovine serum albumin (BSA) or Fraction V is a major plasma protein found in bovine blood, and it aids in maintaining the pH levels of blood.

The factors such as changing consumer preferences for protein-rich diet food, the growing livestock industry and consequent demand generation for blood-based products, and increasing demand in the food & pharmaceutical industries help drive the market's growth.



However, the rising demand for animal-free albumin products and growing appeal to replace fetal bovine serum and its components in cell culture applications may restrain the market growth. Also, the global coronavirus lockdown has weakened production and supply chain, which may restrict its development for a few months.

Recent Developments

Researchers at the University at Buffalo (UB) have developed a novel 3D-printed scalable water-purifying graphene aerogel that could scaled for use at large wastewater treatment plants. To achieve this, the Buffalo team added the bio-inspired polydopamine (PDA) and bovine serum albumin (BSA) to a GO powder, yielding a novel viscoelasticity-optimized 3D printing material. - 5th May 2021.

Market Segmentation

By Preparation Method, the Global Bovine Serum Albumin market is classified into Cold Ethanol Fractionation, Ion Exchange Chromatography, Heat Shock Fractionation, Membrane Filtrationdry, and liquid forms.

By Form, the Global Bovine Serum Albumin market is classified into Dry and Liquid forms.

By Grade, the Global Bovine Serum Albumin market is classified into Food grade, Research Grade, Technical and Diagnostic Grade.

By End User, the Global Bovine Serum Albumin market is classified into Research Institutes, Life Sciences Industry, Food, and Feed Industry.

By Geography, North America is expected to lead the market.

Market Influencers

Drivers

Changing Consumer Preferences for a Protein-Rich Diet Food

Growing Livestock Industry and Consequent Demand Generation for Blood-Based Products

Increasing Demand in the Food & Pharmaceutical Industries

Restraints

Rising Demand for Animal-Free Albumin Products

Growing Appeal to Replace Fetal Bovine Serum and its Components in Cell Culture Applications

Opportunities

Scope for Use as a Dietary Protein for Fat Reduction

Increasing Demand in Biodegradable and Edible Food Packaging Industry

Challenges

Availability of Counterfeit Products in the Diagnostic and Pharmaceutical Industries

