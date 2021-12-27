Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market to Surpass US$ 2453.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global interstitial lung disease market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1578.9 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing engagement of government regulatory organizations in transforming healthcare and medical field using new research and development activities, increasing adoption of drugs for interstitial lung disease pain, drug launches, inorganic activities such as collaborations and others.

The increasing number of drug approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2019, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical industry company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for saracatinib, a potential new medicine for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a type of lung disease that results in scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs.

Market players are engaged in research and development activities in order to develop treatment for lung cancer, this is expected to drive the growth of global interstitial lung disease market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the datopotamab deruxtecan, monoclonal antibody and Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan), a chemotherapy and anti-cancer drug showed encouraging results from both antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The increasing number inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration, is expected to drive the global interstitial lung disease market growth. For instance, in November 2020, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Department of Medicine’s Clinical Trials Office in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, announced the first patient has enrolled in a new clinical study to investigate the effect of nintedanib in adult patients having acute lung injury following COVID-19 infection.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing number of clinical trials by market key players is expected to drive the growth of the global interstitial lung disease market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceutical GmbH, announced that the first patient had enrolled in InPedILD, a global Phase III trial assessing the dosing and safety profile of nintedanib in children and adolescents between six and 17 years old with clinically significant fibrosing interstitial lung disease (ILD).

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global interstitial lung disease market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of drug approvals by regulatory bodies in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ALUNBRIG (brigatinib) for adult patients with anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global interstitial lung disease market include MSD (Merck), Liminal Biosciences, Glenmark Pharma, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelhim International GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Cipla.

Market Segmentation:

Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Disease Type: Interstitial Pneumonia Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonitis Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Cryptogenic Organizing Pneumonia (COP) Sarcoidosis Acute Interstitial Pneumonitis

Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Drug Type: Corticosteroids Anti-fibrotic Medication Pirfenidone Nintedanib

Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Interstitial Lung Disease Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



