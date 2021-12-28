Correction: Regarding results of a share buy-back offer

English Latvian

Joint stock company “Olainfarm”, hereinafter referred to as - “the Company”, hereby informs that on the 27th of December, 2021 joint stock company AS “AB CITY”, registration number 40203174414, hereinafter referred to as - “the Offeror”, submitted an updated report to the Company on the results of a share buy-back offer.

According to the report during the time period of the offer 383 076 shares of the Company were offered for sale. After implementation of the share buy-back offer in the disposal of the Offeror would be 3 748 669 shares or 26,62 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company owned by the Offeror and indirectly acquired voting rights arising from the shares of the Company which constitute 69,48 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company, which in total constitutes 96,1 % from the total number of voting rights of the Company.





Additional information:

Jānis Leimanis

JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board

Tel. +371 29269424

E-pasts: janis.leimanis@olainfarm.com