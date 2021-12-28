Havila Shipping ASA: Contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the PSV Havila Borg

Havila Shipping has entered into contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the PSV Havila Borg.
The contract is for a firm period estimated to four months included mobilisation and demobilisation,
with optional periods for up to two months
Commencement will be between 15th January and 15th February 2022
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
