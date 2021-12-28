Havila Shipping ASA: Contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the PSV Havila Borg

English Norwegian

Havila Shipping has entered into contract with Amilcar Petroleum Operations for the PSV Havila Borg.

The contract is for a firm period estimated to four months included mobilisation and demobilisation,

with optional periods for up to two months

Commencement will be between 15th January and 15th February 2022

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act